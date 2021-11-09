Witness says motorcyclist in fatal crash ran red light and struck pickup truck

article

A 31-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle into the side of a pickup truck Monday night.

The crash happened on the Detroit-Southfield border at Eight Mile and Lahser when a witness said the motorcyclist ran a red light and struck the truck.

She said the F-150 had the right-of-way when the crash happened.

"I was coming out of CVS, and I was walking down this sidewalk here, and I was trying to cross the street, and out of nowhere - that F-150 had the right-of-way - and out of nowhere, here comes a bike and he had the red light," said Lennetta Jones.

The motorcycle was mangled after the wreck while the passenger side of the truck had caved in.

Advertisement

The 50-year-old driver was not hurt but the 24-year-old passenger that was on the side of the collision has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.