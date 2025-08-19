Witness to triple shooting that killed 1 at Detroit funeral thinks it was gang-related

The Brief The suspect(s) responsible for firing about 100 shots into a crowd at a funeral repass remain at large. Three people were wounded by gunfire, with one dying from the shooting. Witnesses and neighbors spoke to FOX 2 about the incident, with one suspecting it was gang-related.



Detroit Police are still trying to figure out why suspect fired around 100 shots into a crowd wounding three, one fatally, during a funeral reception.

The backstory:

Neighbor John Smith was sitting on his porch when he heard the hundred shots ring out Monday night from Latham Park during a repass.

"It was a war zone man," he said. "That was a war zone."

And when the shooting stopped, a man in his 30s was dead and two women in their 20s were shot.

But as of Tuesday, the suspects responsible for the barrage of gunfire were still on the run.

"I saw the shots absolutely," said Barbara. "A car riding past, firing a gun at a crowd of people. I just know it was a red car."

Police are actually looking for a maroon Chrysler 300. But Barbara, who witnessed it, said she was too afraid to go on camera.

"It’s gang-related," she said. "Because I saw a gang of people, guys, that were all together in one car. I don’t know which gang it was."

Smith said he remembers the gangs growing up.

"When I grew up, we had the Earl Flynn‘s, the BKs, Mafionis," said Smith, 62, who said he was in a gang when he was younger. "(But the gangs then) weren’t going shooting at grandma and the family and stuff like that. If we had a beef, we just fought one another, we didn’t pull guns first."

Detroit police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and they have not commented on whether this was gang-related.

The Source: Information for this report is from interviews with residents, witnesses and information from Detroit police.



