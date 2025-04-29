Witnesses take the stand in the trial for the murder of Patrick Lyoya

The Brief Christopher Schurr is on trial for second-degree murder in the killing of Patrick Lyoya in 2022 The ex-Grand Rapids officer shot Lyoya in the back of the head during an altercation that stemmed from a traffic stop The incident was caught on video and happened over a 5-minute period



As the families of both Patrick Lyoya and former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr filled the courtroom, many could sense a bit of tension in a trial that has made international headlines.

The backstory:

The prosecution opened by saying Schurr shot and killed Lyoya in the back of the head, a climax to their confrontation in April 2022, which began as a traffic stop over a license plate.

Among the witnesses they called on day one was Wayne Butler.

Video in court showed him on cell video standing close to Schurr and Lyoya. Nervously, Butler took the stand to talk about what he saw.

"What I saw was a wrestling match where Patrick didn’t fight back. He didn’t physically fight back. An officer had control of him, but it was a tussle," Butler said in court. "Patrick was trying to hold off the taser in the struggle. He was trying not to get tased."

Butler says he ran inside the home to get his phone to record the struggle.

"By the time I got to the third step, I heard the pop. The third step from the floor, I heard the pop," he said. "I looked, and then he stepped back and said, ‘officer-involved shooting.’"

One of Lyoya’s friends, Aime Tuyishime, who was in the passenger side of the car and recorded cell video, also took the stand.

"I saw, I saw the officer on top of Patrick while I was recording. He told me to stay back," she said.

"Who told you to stay back?" the prosecutor asked.

"The officer," Tuyishime responded.

Dig deeper:

The deadly confrontation sparked protests in Grand Rapids not long after it happened. Christopher Schurr lost his job as an officer.

In court Monday, the defense said Schurr acted in self-defense during an escalating situation. They also said Lyoya resisted nearly 30 officer commands.

The defense also highlighted Lyoya being intoxicated during the confrontation.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 reporter Lauren Edwards covered the story from the start while working in Grand Rapids three years prior.

"It caught wind immediately. Immediately, people were talking about it. I think largely too, the city was on edge from George Floyd in May 2020," Edwards said. "This is going to be a very detailed, but also emotional trial. I think there’s going to be a lot that’s going to come out."