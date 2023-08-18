Wixom police arrest suspect in connection with two armed bank robberies
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wixom Police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed robberies at local banks.
The most recent robbery happened on Wednesday. The suspect, Darrick Williams, allegedly brandished a firearm at the Chase Bank located at 29750 S. Wixom Road and made off with $500 in cash.
Officers were able to locate the suspect, who matched the given description, walking on a nearby street shortly after the robbery.
Upon questioning Williams, officers conducted a pat down, discovering both a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol with a covered serial number and exactly $500 in cash.
Investigators discovered that Williams had also robbed a First Merchants Bank branch in Novi last month, where he made off with approximately $4,000.
Williams was identified as a suspect after police reviewed surveillance footage from both robberies, which showed a suspect with the same height and build, wearing nearly identical clothing and using the same make and model of handgun.
Williams was detained and then arrested for the robberies.