Wixom police arrest suspect in connection with two armed bank robberies

Wixom Police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed robberies at local banks.

The most recent robbery happened on Wednesday. The suspect, Darrick Williams, allegedly brandished a firearm at the Chase Bank located at 29750 S. Wixom Road and made off with $500 in cash.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, who matched the given description, walking on a nearby street shortly after the robbery.

Upon questioning Williams, officers conducted a pat down, discovering both a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol with a covered serial number and exactly $500 in cash.

Investigators discovered that Williams had also robbed a First Merchants Bank branch in Novi last month, where he made off with approximately $4,000.

Williams was identified as a suspect after police reviewed surveillance footage from both robberies, which showed a suspect with the same height and build, wearing nearly identical clothing and using the same make and model of handgun.

Williams was detained and then arrested for the robberies.