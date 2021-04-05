Woman, 2 dogs die in Novi condo fire

A woman and two dogs died in a fire at a Novi condo early Monday.

The neighbors directly next to the home called authorities at 2:06 a.m. about a fire on E. Glen Haven Circle in Country Place Condominiums.

Firefighters broke a window to get into the home. They extinguished a couch and other items that were on fire.

They then went upstairs, where they found a 44-year-old woman. Firefighters moved her down to the first floor and performed CPR. She was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

Two small dogs were also killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities do not believe it is suspicious.