Woman, 25, dead after hit and run, suspect not in custody and was driving with no headlights

Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run, that left a 25-year-old woman dead.

Police say on Friday night a little before 10:00, the woman was crossing the street on Schaefer when she was struck by an unknown driving - who was traveling with no headlights.

After the woman was struck, we're told the suspect kept going.

Medics eventually made their way to the location and took the woman to the hospital. Unfortunately, she later died from her injuries.

Again, the suspect is not in custody and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 2 for update.

