Woman accused of firebombing ex-boyfriend's Detroit house, killing his mom

A woman was taken into custody for allegedly throwing a firebomb at her ex-boyfriend's house, killing his wheelchair-bound mother.

"An innocent life was lost over something childish," said Brandi Brewer, a neighbor of the victim.

The ex-boyfriend received a string of threatening text messages from the suspect Monday night. Shortly after, around 11:15 p.m., his home was hit with a firebomb.

The man, his mother, and another woman were all incide the home at the time of the incident, which took place on Detroit’s east side, near Gratiot and Van Dyke.

The mom was killed in the fire while the other two were able to jump out of a back window and survive.

"By the time I came outside, it was blazing. It already made it to the top," Brewer said. "That was really, really heartbreaking for the family to have to sit here and watch that."

Sources told FOX 2 that the firebomb was intended for the victim’s son, and that there is evidence that the female suspect bought an accelerant from a nearby gas station shortly before the house was torched.

Within 24 hours, Detroit police arrested the ex-girlfriend, who was found hiding out at a motel in Livonia. Another woman who was with her was also taken into custody.

"This younger generation, they are different. They need to find God; get close to God," Brewer said. "At this point, all I can say is that I'm praying for (the impacted family)."