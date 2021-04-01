Woman arrested after newborn found dead in Lincoln Park woods in March

Lincoln Park police said they have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to a dead newborn that was found in the woods behind a business on March 6.

In a press release from Lincoln Park, police said the woman was arrested on March 30th in connection to the disturbing discovery of the baby on the south end of Lincoln Park near a wooded area.

Police called it a disturbing and unfortunate incident and said it's sitll under investigation and is being reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.

Lincoln Park Police worked with Wayne County and the Michigan State Police to investigate the discovery.

According to officials, a resident found a bloody bag in the area of Fort Street and St. Johns Boulevard on March 6th. Police were called and, when they arrived, found the body of a newborn in the bag.

Detectives said the baby was born just prior to being put in the bag, but it is unknown what time the baby was delivered.

In the press release on Thursday, Lincoln Park Police are urging everyone to be aware of the state's Safe Haven laws that allow a parent or surrender a newborn within 72 hours of birth to an emergency medical service provider. That means an employee on duty at any fire department, hospital, or police station.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month and, in Michigan, over 33,000 children are victims of abuse and neglect every year. For more information on Child Abuse Prevention month, please visit www.michigan.gov/preventchildabuse.