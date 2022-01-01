Woman arrested inside house where toddlers were found with neck injuries

article

Two injured toddlers were saved by police responding to a 911 call the morning of New Year's Day in Inkster - thanks to officers hearing them in distress, and forcing their way into a house.

Police responded to a 911 call to the 29500 block of Grandville at 7:30 a.m., but the woman who answered the door refused to let them in. Hearing the children in distress, officers forced their way into the home - despite the woman fighting them, said Inkster Assistant Police Chief Bill Ratliff.

A young boy and a girl were found with "significant injuries" to their necks. Police from Inkster and Garden City transported them to the hospital where they are in critical condition. Officers performed life-saving measures, according to Ratliff.

The woman's relationship to the children is not known at this time and the type of injuries suffered by the toddlers has not been disclosed by police. She was taken into custody as the investigation continues.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates as we receive them.

