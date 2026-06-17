Woman arrested for robbing Sterling Heights bank was from out of state, police say

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The Brief An out-of-state woman was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Sterling Heights on June 15. The woman demanded cash after entering a Comerica Bank on Van Dyke before fleeing in a stolen vehicle out of Troy. She was arrested later that day.



An out-of-state woman was taken into custody after allegedly robbing a bank in Sterling Heights before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Recommended charges are expected to be issued to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office soon after a busy day for Sterling Heights Police. They tracked down the suspect the same day the robbery occurred.

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A bank robbery at a Comerica Bank location on Van Dyke Avenue was targeted by a suspect on June 15 in the mid-afternoon.

Police were called out to the location at 43020 Van Dyke around 2:41 p.m. following reports of a bank robbery, quickly determining there had been no injuries.

The robbery unfolded when a suspect passed a note to a bank teller demanding money. They did not brandish a weapon.

However, the suspect did obtain an undisclosed amount of currency before fleeing.

Police later determined the vehicle that the suspect left in had been stolen out of Troy on June 14. It did not have a license plate.

With the help of nearby cameras and an image of the vehicle, police identified and tracked down the suspect. They did so with the help of the Macomb County Violence Crimes Task Force, the Macomb Auto Theft Squad, and the Troy Police Department Special Investigations Unit.

A woman was later arrested in Warren without incident. Officers recovered several items of evidence, including the majority of the currency taken during the robbery.

Photo via Sterling Heights Police