Woman assaults Splash Universe hotel clerk, flees with 9 children after credit card declined

A woman who was angry after she was unable to book a room at Splash Universe in Dundee allegedly assaulted the hotel clerk in front of nine children she had with her.

According to Dundee police, the suspect approached the clerk around 4:55 p.m. Saturday after she was unable to book a room at the indoor waterpark's hotel online. During the interaction, the woman became argumentative and yelled at the clerk when her credit card was declined.

Police said the clerk warned the woman that they would call 911. When the woman remained agitated, the clerk started to call 911, but the woman hopped the counter and assaulted the worker, and the call was unable to be completed.

After being assaulted, the clerk called 911, while the woman and a group of children with her fled. Despite fleeing, police were able to identify the suspect based on her ID and credit card that she provided to the hotel, along with security video of the attack.

Police said they will be seeking charges from the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact Dundee Police Sgt. Dale Greenleaf at dgreenleaf@villageofdundee.net.