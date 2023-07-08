Woman calls 911 after fatally stabbing sister in Wayne apartment, police say

article

Wayne Police Officers are investigating a fatal stabbing inside an apartment Saturday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call after 7 a.m. from a woman who said she stabbed her sister. Officers responded to the apartment in the 35000 block of W Michigan Ave and found an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital by Wayne EMS, where police say she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers on the scene arrested the suspect who remained at the apartment.

Wayne Police say the victim and suspect's information will not be released until other family members have been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

