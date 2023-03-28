Woman carjacked at Detroit gas station

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who carjacked a woman at a gas station over the weekend.

The 51-year-old victim was at a gas station in the 10200 block of Rosa Parks around 12:10 a.m. Saturday when a man approached her and demanded her white 2013 Cadillac SRX. She complied, and the man fled northbound on Rosa Parks in her vehicle.

Police said the victim was not hurt.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a man in his 40s standing about 5 feet, 10 inches with a slim build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a light-colored surgical mask, and all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.