Woman charged in Bainbridge Drive deadly shooting of her mother

The Brief Southfield police described "a different kind" of domestic violence case. Security camera video shows 22-year-old Riley Donaldson, of Ohio, allegedly showing up at the home a short time before the 911 calls were made. Donaldson was arraigned and is being held without bond. Police believe child custody may be the root of the shooting.



Southfield police described "a different kind" of domestic violence case which did not involve an intimate partner, but a daughter who allegedly fatally shot her own mother.

Big picture view:

Around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 5, police responded to the home on Bainbridge Drive on reports of shots fired. Security camera video shows 22-year-old Riley Donaldson, of Ohio, allegedly showing up at the home a short time before the 911 calls were made.

The investigation revealed the location was the home of Donaldson's mother, 45-year-old Ada Mae Simmons-Jones, who Donaldson allegedly fatally shot several times before video shows her quickly exiting the home and driving away, leaving her purse behind.

Inside the home was an elderly relative and a three-year-old who police say is Donaldson's daughter. However, Simmons-Jones had legal custody of her grandchild. After the alleged shooting, Donaldson went to Ohio for a couple of hours before driving to Detroit, where police say she was taken into custody on Oct. 6.

"Detective set up surveillance and followed the vehicle to a CVS at the 7-mile location in the area of Greenfield in Detroit," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "The Chrysler 300 was backed into a parking spot in front of the store. Detectives observed our suspect Donaldson as a front seat passenger in the front seat of the Chrysler 300. Responding officers initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle, and Donaldson was taken into custody without incident."

Dig deeper:

Donaldson was arraigned and is being held without bond. Police believe child custody may be the root of the shooting.

In August, Donaldson took her now deceased mother's vehicle and her child.

Both the child and vehicle were recovered in Ohio but Simmons-Jones decided not to press charges, asking that her daughter be hospitalized instead. Family members showed up to Tuesday's press conference but declined to comment as the investigation continues.

The child is in custody of her grandfather.