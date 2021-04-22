Woman charged in connection with $470,000 theft from Veterans Affairs, Michigan Treasury

A woman is facing charges after she and two other people allegedly stole $470,000 from the Michigan Department of Treasury and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sophia J. Quill, 60, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, four counts of false pretenses $50,000-$100,000, two counts of false pretenses $20,000-$50,000, and two counts of false pretenses $1,000-$20,000.

Quill is a fourth habitual offender, so she could be sentenced to life in prison if she is found guilty of any of the charges.

Quill is accused of working with another woman, Melissa Flores to steal more than $430,000 from the Department of Veterans Affairs and more than $40,000 from the Michigan Department of Treasury between 2013 and 2019.

According to officials, Quill’s son Steven Decker allegedly received proceeds from the scheme and used some of the money to conceal property used to conduct the fraud.

Flores and Decker were arraigned last year. Officials said Quill wasn't arraigned at the same time because she was in Florida and the pandemic made it difficult to extradite her to Michigan.

Her bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. A condition of her bond is that she cannot have contact with Flores.

Quill is due back in court April 29.