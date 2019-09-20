Woman charged in face biting, attempted sex assault of friend

article

A 44-year-old Rochester Hills woman arrested for allegedly biting a friend's ear off and attempting to sexually assault her was officially charged Friday.

Allison Weaver was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony, and assault with intent to maim, another 10-year felony.

Authorities were called when a neighbor reported hearing a person moaning and calling for help on the first floor of the Lake Village Apartments on Norfolk in Rochester Hills around 1:30 Tuesday morning.



Dupities arrived to hear someone calling for help in the upstairs apartment. They found two partially naked women lying on the floor in a bedroom, covered in blood, according to officials.

One woman appeared to have bite marks on her face and part of her left ear was bitten off, while the other woman, now identified Weaver, was hovering over her.

Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. She told the sheriff she and Weaver were once neighbors and were getting together for a drink. She reportedly said Weaver made sexual advances towards her, but she refused.

Officials say the victim went to bed and was later woken up by Weaver, who had taken off her clothes and began strangling her and biting her. She told deputies that Weaver said she was going to kill her.

Weaver was arrested that morning and taken to the hospital for detox and medical evaluation. Deputies believed she was under the influence of alcohol and/or unknown drugs that were recovered at the scene.

She was arraigned Friday in the 52-3 District Court. Her bond was set at $75,000 cash-surety and a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 30.