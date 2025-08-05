Woman charged with killing child's foster parents in Washtenaw County in court Tuesday

The Brief One of the three suspects charged with killing two adults, injuring a third and abducting two girls from a Northfield Township home on New Year’s Day is due in court Tuesday. Shuvonne Vinson, 42, is scheduled for a preliminary examination at noon in Ann Arbor's 14A District Court. Vinson, along with Gregory Callhan and Keith Finley, are charged with 12 counts by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.



One of the three suspects charged with killing two adults, injuring a third and abducting two girls from a Northfield Township home on New Year’s Day is due in court Tuesday.

Shuvonne Vinson, 42, is scheduled for a preliminary examination at noon in Ann Arbor’s 14A District Court. Watch live above.

Vinson, along with Gregory Callhan, 37, and Keith Finley, 60, were all charged with murder, kidnapping, assault, and more, for the New Year's Day double murders that shook the town of Northfield.

The backstory:

Police said the three suspects showed up to a home on Nollar Bend Drive in Northfield Township around 8:30 p.m. on January 1.

Stevie Smith, 74, and a married couple, 48-year-old Jennifer Bernhard and 52-year-old Jeffrey Bernhard were inside the home with two young children, ages 9 and 4.

Police said when the three suspects arrived, there was an argument and all three victims were shot.

Smith and Jennifer Bernhard were both killed in the shooting. Jeffery Bernhard was injured in the shooting.

After the shooting, police said the suspects took the young children from the home.

The girls, ages 4 and 9, were taken from the home but were later found safe and physically healthy. One of the girls was found on Rowley Court in Ypsilanti and the other little girl was on Lexington Parkway, about two minutes away.

"This is a tragic incident for any community to have to deal with and we could not have managed this incident without the assistance of our local law enforcement agency partners to include the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office," said Chief Martin Smith.

What are the charges?:

The three suspects, all from Detroit, are charged with 12 counts by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two counts of open murder.

One count of assault with intent to murder

One count of home invasion in the first degree

Two counts of kidnapping – child enticement

One count of conspiracy to commit murder

One count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping – child enticement

One count of conspiracy to commit home invasion in the first degree

One count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent

One count of stolen property - receiving and concealing a motor vehicle

One count of felony firearm

Additionally, Vinson was charged with 7 more charges for her actions during the arrest.

Four counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

One count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person

Finley faces an additional charge of possession of a gun by an ineligible person.

What's next:

Callhan and Finley will have a pretrial meeting on Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in Washtenaw County’s 22nd Circuit Court.