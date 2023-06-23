Woman charged with torture of elderly woman after she was found beaten, bound to her bed

A woman is accused of torturing her boyfriend's elderly mother while he was out of town.

Laura Tisdelle is charged with torture, unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence of the senior who is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Macomb County prosecutors say her boyfriend found his 80-year-old mom bound to the bed in her Sterling Heights home.

She had been beaten and was lying in her own waste.

Investigators say Tisdelle was the only one caring for the woman while her son was out of town for five days.

Laura Tisdelle

"It is something so shocking to anyone who has an aged loved one," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "How could someone aged and vulnerable be (subjected) to having this happen to them.

"I really feel for this woman, her son. I am appalled."

Bond was set at $200,000. So far, Tisdelle has not posted bond.



