Woman in critical condition after Pinehurst house fire in Detroit

A woman was critically injured after a house fire on Detroit's northwest side in the early hours of Friday morning.

The backstory:

The fire took place in the 17100 block of Pinehurst, which had multiple Detroit Fire units responding.

The woman escaped the house on her own and is currently in critical condition at Sinai Grace Hospital, according to DFD.

