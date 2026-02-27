Expand / Collapse search

Woman in critical condition after Pinehurst house fire in Detroit

By David Komer
Published  February 27, 2026 8:26am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
A fire on Pinehurst sent one woman to the hospital on Friday morning.

    • An early morning house fire left a woman critically injured.
    • The house fire happened around 5 a.m. Friday.
    • The fire took place on Pinehurst near McNichols.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman was critically injured after a house fire on Detroit's northwest side in the early hours of Friday morning.

The fire took place in the 17100 block of Pinehurst, which had multiple Detroit Fire units responding.

The woman escaped the house on her own and is currently in critical condition at Sinai Grace Hospital, according to DFD.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Fire Department. 

