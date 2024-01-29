Woman dead after being hit by semi-truck, car in Monroe County

A woman is dead after she was hit by a semi-truck and car while walking on a Monroe County road early Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, 33-year-old Rory L. Tobin, of Newport, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the right lane of N. Monroe Street, north of Santure Road, in Frenchtown Township. At 2:22 a.m., she was hit by a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a 68-year-old Monroe man. After being hit, she was hit again by a 19-year-old Monroe man who was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang.

Tobin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by Lieutenant Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriffs Nicholas Burkhart and Cody Carena.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7557 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.