Woman dead after shooting in Monroe home
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed Monday evening in Monroe, authorities said.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a call was received about 9:20 p.m. When deputies arrived to a home in the 6000 block of Greenwycke Lane, they found Katlynn Nicole Hill, 29, dead.
A 29-year-old man who is accused of shooting Hill was arrested without incident. He is not being identified until he is charged.
Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.