Woman dead after shooting in Monroe home

A woman was killed Monday evening in Monroe, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a call was received about 9:20 p.m. When deputies arrived to a home in the 6000 block of Greenwycke Lane, they found Katlynn Nicole Hill, 29, dead.

A 29-year-old man who is accused of shooting Hill was arrested without incident. He is not being identified until he is charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.