Woman in Detroit accused of attempting to abduct child from learning center

The Brief A case of stranger danger where a woman allegedly tried to take home a child that is not hers from a school. This was the third time the woman, claiming her name was Charshella, showed up at the school. Through quick thinking, they captured her image on camera, and she never made it beyond the lobby.



What they're saying:

Lakeisha Conley says she kept calm when a woman came up to the window of Creative Academics Learning Center on 7 Mile near Schaefer, claiming the child was hers. So Conley started recording the incident, and called the police.

"She was going, ‘hi!’ When I turned and came to the window, and she’s like, ‘Hi, I’m just checking on my baby, is she having a great day?’ I’m like, which baby? She said, right there, the one with the beads. All the girls had beads," she said. "It just so happens the child she was pointing at is my granddaughter, so I knew she wasn’t the mom."

This was the third time the woman, claiming her name was Charshella, showed up at the school on Wednesday.

"When she came the first time, her hair was long in braids," Conley said. "When she came back, she was wrapped like it was winter. That gave me some type of eerie feeling like what’s going on."

Dig deeper:

Through quick thinking, they captured her image on camera, and she never made it beyond the lobby, as staff wouldn't let her in.

"The teacher knew right away that’s not your child. So why are you saying you’re here to pick her up? It was an attempted abduction," said part-owner Antonia Adams.

"I want other schools to be alarmed and keep their eyes open and make sure they’re following safety protocols because every child deserves safety," said Conley.

Why you should care:

The school year has just started, making it difficult for teachers and staff to distinguish between parents and non-parents.

Fortunately, there is some smart thinking and security systems in place at the school.

FOX 2 contacted Detroit Police, and they said they haven't received any other reports of this woman visiting other locations in the area. However, they encourage anyone with a tip to give them a call.