Woman dies after crashing Slingshot vehicle into tree on Detroit's west side

article

Detroit police are investigating a crash scene on the city's west side.

A woman driving a three-wheeled motorcycle in the 15000 block of Trinity, near the Brightmoor neighborhood allegedly struck a tree early Monday morning.

The woman, 25, allegedly crashed around 3:40 a.m.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

She was driving a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motor vehicle.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Departments Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.