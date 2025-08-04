Woman dies in mobile home fire, three teenagers escape

article

A fire ripped through a mobile home Monday morning, killing a 46-year-old woman just after 7 a.m.

The woman's son, 13, and his two friends aged 14 and 15 escaped the blaze, according to police.

"While we are still in the process of determining cause and origin, any fire is a reminder that we should make sure our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order and we know how to escape from any room in our house should an emergency call for it," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with this family in this difficult time."

The 13-year-old was in the rear of the house, while the other two teens were in the front of the mobile home according to Bouchard.

The house was in the 3800 block of Cedar Loop, inside the Clarkston Lakes mobile home community, near Oak Hill and Sashabaw Roads.

Bouchard said that neighbors tried to help the woman escape before firefighters arrived, but were unsuccessful.