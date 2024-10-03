Woman discovers cancerous lump in breast after friend's diagnosis: 'Early detection is key'

For one metro Detroit woman, hearing about her friend's breast cancer diagnosis was life-changing for her.

Shannon Renee, 44, is a radio partner to Mean Jean, every morning, on 105.1 The BOUNCE. But she is also a mother of two, a wife, and a breast cancer survivor who found out about her cancer in the most ironic way.

"I remember that moment like it was yesterday," she said.

Shannon Renee on 105.1 The BOUNCE.

In 2018, Renee's friend, Amanda, was diagnosed.

"She was just 30 years old, and announced that she (had) stage four breast cancer," Renee said.

Feeling sad for Amanda, that same day, Renee decided to examine her own body.

"When I went home, I did my very first self-exam that day and found my mass," she said. "So in less than 12 hours, going from not knowing what somebody is going through, to embarking on my own journey, was something extraordinary."

Shannon Renee during treatment.

Renee was quickly diagnosed with aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, which is rare and invasive.

She entered treatment dressed as Superwoman, knowing she was in for a big fight.

Shannon Renee dressed as Superwoman as she entered treatment.

"I had the lumpectomy, I went through eight rounds of very aggressive chemo, and then did six weeks of daily radiation," Renee said. "After that, it was deemed that I was cancer free. And Oct. 11th here, will be six years cancer free for me."

The radio personality will be spreading her message at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Detroit. And so will Adam, Amanda's husband.

Amanda and her husband, Adam.

After battling for six years, Renee's friend, Amanda, died of cancer. However, she touched many lives.

"All I can do is honor her by continuing to be public with my situation, so that other people will do their exams," Renee said. "Early detection is key, it saved my life."

Renee advises people to know their bodies, look for changes and not to hesitate when it comes to health.

"I was already at stage two, and it had gone to lymph nodes. So who knows, if I had not paid attention and listened to her sharing her story, where I'd be today," Renee said.