A woman and her dog died after they were hit by a vehicle while walking in northern Michigan on Thursday night.

Michigan State Police said the 43-year-old woman and the dog were on the shoulder of S. Lake Shore Drive in Leland Township when they were hit. Both the woman and her pet died at the scene.

The driver who hit them, a 52-year-old Lake Leelanau woman, had drunk alcohol before the crash, police said. They did not provide her blood alcohol content level bus said that she was arrested.