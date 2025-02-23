Woman fatally shot in Dearborn road rage incident, 3 persons of interest in custody

The Brief A 19-year-old Dearborn Heights woman was fatally shot in Dearborn. Dearborn Police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident from earlier that evening. Three persons of interest are in custody – anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to call Dearborn Police.



A 19-year-old woman from Dearborn Heights was killed in a shooting police say stemmed from a road rage incident earlier that evening.

What we know:

At around 9:45 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 21, officers responded to Tireman Ave and West Morrow Circle for reported shots fired at a vehicle.

Dearborn Police believe the shooting followed a road rage situation that happened earlier in the evening near Warren Ave and Southfield Fwy. Police say evidence shows a white 2015 Chrysler 200 cutting off a black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by the victim.

The victim followed the Chrysler onto Tireman and Southfield Service Dr in what police believe was an effort to get the vehicle's license plate information.

As the vehicles reached the intersection of Tireman and West Morrow Circle, the Chrysler turned onto Cheyenne St and several gunshots were fired at the Grand Cherokee. One of the bullets entered the victim's vehicle through the windshield, fatally striking the driver.

Two female passengers in the Grand Cherokee were uninjured, according to police.

The Detroit Police Department had a barricaded gunman incident in the 11400 block of Whitcomb that was connected to this incident. Dearborn Police have three persons of interest in custody.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims who are mourning this tragic loss and undoubtedly, will be forever scarred by this incident. This is a tremendous and traumatic loss for the greater Dearborn community," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. "I thank the Dearborn, Detroit, and Michigan State Police officers who responded and assisted at the scene on Friday evening. I have full faith that our police department will dutifully investigate this incident and bring those involved to justice."

Anyone with information relating to this incident are asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.