Woman found dead after 9-1-1 hang up in Shelby Township

article

Police in Shelby Township responded to the Lakeside Park Apartments, near Hayes Road and 21 Mile, Saturday morning, where they found a woman dead inside one of the units.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after someone called 9-1-1 and then hung up.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The name of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of the family.

An arrest was made, according to police. They said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to call Shelby Township Police at 586-731-2121.