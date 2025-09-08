Woman found dead inside Canton home

article

A 30-year-old woman is dead after a suspected domestic violence assault Monday in Canton.

The backstory:

Police say the victim was found dead inside her residence in the 200 block of Pinehurst Drive at 3:30 p.m. after responding to a call for a female not breathing.

Canton police said a suspect is in custody pending a full investigation and that there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld pending family notifications, police said.

Domestic violence help:

Resources are available for victims of domestic violence on the Canton city website HERE.

First Step also has a 24-hour hotline available for victims which can be reached at 734-722-6800.

Click HERE for a list of domestic shelters and help centers in Michigan.