Woman found in Livingston County cornfield two days after crashing into tree

County sheriff and state police officers discovered a woman in a cornfield in Livingston County days after she allegedly crashed into a tree.

The 45-year-old woman was discovered three-quarters of mile away from the crash scene two days after the incident. She has since been taken a hospital with extensive injuries from the crash as well as exposure to the elements.

The woman was found thanks to the efforts of a K-9 unit from Michigan State Police after troopers were called in by the county sheriff's office to assist in the search.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were originally called out to the 7300 block of Mack Road for a single-vehicle crash on private property on Aug. 7. When they got there, they learned from family members that a Deerfield Township woman's 2022 Ford Bronco had struck a tree on their property.

The woman was nowhere to be found.

Family said they had previously been in contact with her on Aug. 5. Deputies then determined the crash had happened a day earlier. They also spotted indications that the driver had been injured at the scene.

Police returned to the scene on Aug. 8 with the help of state police's aviation unit alongside K-9 units. At around 9:20 p.m., one of the search dogs located the female in a cornfield. Due to a storm that had moved in and bringing lightning and a severe downpour, troopers decided to carry the woman several hundred yards through the cornfield instead of waiting for an ambulance, state police said.

She was then transported to the Genesys Hospital for treatment and is believed to be in stable condition.

Police believe the Deerfield woman was the sole occupant during the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. Both drugs and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash and it remains under investigation.