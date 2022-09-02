Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd

article

A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified.

Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle parked in a wooded area. The car was found with its front end angled into a small creek.

An unidentified woman was found dead inside the car. Police K-9 searched the area, but no one else was found.

Michigan State Police will be analyzing the vehicle.