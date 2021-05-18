Woman found murdered in Commerce Township home after not showing up at work

A 59-year-old woman was found dead in her Commerce Township home Monday by authorities performing a welfare check.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the woman didn't show up to work.

Deputies went to her home in the 4100 block of Chesapeake Circle around 10:45 a.m., where they spoke with the woman's 61-year-old husband. The woman was found dead on the bathroom floor and there were signs of foul play, authorities said.

The woman's husband was arrested.

Authorities said more information would be released later.