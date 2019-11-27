Woman found shot multiple times behind wheel, man injured on Detroit west side

A Detroit woman was killed Tuesday night after she was found slumped behind the wheel with multiple gunshots to her body.

Detroit Police were called to the area of Fenkell and Artesian where a 24-year-old woman was found sitting in the driver's seat of a 2016 Chevy Malibu. Police said the woman had multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was also injured. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and ask anyone with information to call Detroit Police at 313-596-2660 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.