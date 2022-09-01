Woman hit, killed by semi-truck while walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County

A woman was walking on US-23 in Washtenaw County when she was hit and killed by a semi-truck Thursday morning.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the road was closed at 2:15 a.m. for a traffic incident, and Michigan State Police reported just before 9 a.m. that they were investigating the death in York Township. Police said the victim was on the southbound side of the freeway near Willis Road.

The victim did not have identification with her, and police are trying to ID her. She is described as a middle-aged white woman who may be in her 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 810-227-1051.