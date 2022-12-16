Woman hit, killed while trying to cross I-96 in Redford

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross I-96 on Thursday night.

The westbound side of the freeway was closed between Telegraph and Inkster around 10:15 p.m.

Reford police said the 50-year-old victim's vehicle was stopped on the shoulder when she tried to cross the road.

The driver who hit her stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-387-2500.