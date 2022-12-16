Victim says semi-truck driver shot at him on I-96 in Redford; police searching for evidence

An investigation is underway after a driver told police a semi-truck driver shot at him on I-96 in Redford.

The victim contacted Livonia police around 4:25 a.m. Friday to report the shooting, which he said happened on the westbound side of the freeway near Telegraph.

Michigan State Police said they are interviewing both drivers. No vehicles were damaged.

The investigation also led police off the freeway to the area of Middlebelt and Five Mile, where the semi was stopped.

Police said just before 7 a.m. that they are closing several lanes of the freeway to look for evidence. They will try to keep the left lane open, but another route is advised.