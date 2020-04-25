Woman hospitalized after being shot while delivering food, suspects still on the run 

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night around 9:30 in the 10000 block of Aurora.

Police say the victim, a 46-year-old woman, and another individual pulled up to a location to deliver food. A white car then pulled up and someone inside started firing shots, striking the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was listed in temporary-serious condition.

The suspects are being described as three black males.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is still being investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

