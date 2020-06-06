Woman in critical condition after being hit while crossing street, driver flees scene

A woman was sent to the hospital after a hit and run incident that happened Friday night.

Police say the 19-year-old woman was crossing the street at the intersection, when the suspect, driving an unknown car, struck her and then fled west on Grand River.

The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Precinct at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

