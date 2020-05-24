Woman in critical condition after being shot in the area of Chalmers and Wilfred 

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon right after 1:00 in the area of Chalmers and Wilfred.

Detroit Police say the suspect approached the 39-year-old woman and started firing shots, striking her in the body. She was then taken to the hospital.

The suspect is being described as a black man, between the ages of 18-25, around 5’9, and thin build. He was last seen wearing a pink, or orange sweatshirt. He was also last seen running east bound on Wilfred then south bound through an alley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.