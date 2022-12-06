Woman in critical condition after drunken driver causes crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

A Detroit woman is in critical condition after a drunken driver rear-ended her Tuesday night on the Lodge Freeway.

Michigan State Police said the 45-year-old victim was driving a Ford Edge on the northbound side of the freeway near Chicago in Detroit when she was hit by a Range Rover around 11:30 p.m.

When first responders got to the scene, the woman was unconscious and not breathing.

The Range Rover driver, a 66-year-old man was Utica, was intoxicated. He was arrested, and the case is awaiting prosecutor review.