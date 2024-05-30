Woman killed, child critically hurt in Detroit shooting
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting Thursday in Detroit left a woman dead and a child with critical injuries.
Police were called to the 15200 block of Whitcomb near Tireman and Greenfield around 6:40 a.m. for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20s dead and a hurt child.
The child remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Detroit police said the suspect turned himself in to the department's Sixth Precinct after the crime.