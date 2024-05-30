Woman killed, child critically hurt in Detroit shooting

article

A shooting Thursday in Detroit left a woman dead and a child with critical injuries.

Police were called to the 15200 block of Whitcomb near Tireman and Greenfield around 6:40 a.m. for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20s dead and a hurt child.

The child remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Detroit police said the suspect turned himself in to the department's Sixth Precinct after the crime.