Woman killed, child shot inside Flint home

A woman was killed and a child was shot early Wednesday in Flint.

Police responded to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight. They found 40-year-old Tanya L. Boyland, who had been shot to death, and a child who was also shot.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and is being treated at a hospital.

No one is in custody, and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit D/Tpr. Dennis Hartman 810-285-3649 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.