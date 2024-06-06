Woman killed in head-on crash on Michigan Avenue in Canton

article

A woman died early Thursday after a man crashed into her head-on in Canton.

Police said the 32-year-old Belleville woman was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west on Michigan Avenue near Lilley when a 37-year-old Ypsilanti man in a GMC Acadia hit her around 12:20 a.m. The force of the crash flipped the Acadia onto its roof.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.