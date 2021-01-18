Woman killed in Westland garage fire Saturday night

Police in Westland said a 53-year-old woman was found dead after a garage fire was put out late Saturday night.

Police and firefighters were called to the garage fire in the 5900 block of N. Dowling around 10 p.m. Saturday. The Westland Police Department said on Monday that, after the fire was over, a woman's body was found inside the garage.

According to police, the 53-year-old woman from Westland, died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the cause is still not determined.

The woman's name was not released.