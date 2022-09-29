Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan.

Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur.

Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver on westbound I-94 hit the woman, who was in the left lane, near mile marker 60.6 in Paw Paw Township. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit her was wearing a seat belt, and police said it is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.