Woman killed while changing tire on I-94 in Detroit 

A Detroit woman died Monday morning as she and her husband were changing a tire on I-94 when a pickup truck lost control and crashed into them.

According to Michigan State Police, the 55-year-old woman was changing a flat tire with her husband on eastbound I-94 at Barret Ave when a pickup truck on the highway couldn't stop.

Police said the truck was trying to avoid a rear-end crash that happened in front of him, swerved, and drove up the right embankment, hitting the husband and wife.

Both were taken to the hospital for injuries but the woman died. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, blood was taken from the driver and his vehicle was impounded while they investigate.

No names were released.