Woman missing for 7 years rescued from Inkster motel, MSP says

A woman who'd been missing for about 7 years was rescued by Michigan State Police on Monday.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was found in an Inkster motel room after her family reported her location to police, MSP Second District posted on social media.

"The caller said that her stepdaughter, who had been missing since 2017, contacted her and was currently being held against her will at a motel in Inkster," according to MSP.

That motel was Evergreen Motel on Michigan Avenue.

Detectives and troopers from the Metro South Post responded to the motel and heard someone "screaming and crying" in one of the rooms, said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. They forcefully entered the room and rescued the woman.

State police transported the victim to Beaumont Dearborn to be evaluated by doctors and interviewed by detectives. She was also reunited with her family and provided with resources to recover.

A suspect was identified and investigators seized drugs, cell phones, and a firearm from the motel room, MSP reported.

MSP is still investigating the matter to determine if human trafficking was involved.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can always contact The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).

To report any suspected human trafficking to Michigan State Police, call 888-373-7888.