Woman pulled from Huron River at Ann Arbor's Gallup Park, police say

A woman is hospitalized after she was pulled from the Huron River at Gallup Park on Wednesday morning, Ann Arbor police said.

When police arrived just after 11 a.m., the woman was found not breathing in the water. Her condition is unknown, and it is unclear why she was in the water.

Police closed the park to ensure there were no other victims, as some witnesses reported that another victim may have been in the water.

The park has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.