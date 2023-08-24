Woman pulled from vehicle by her neck at gunpoint shares harrowing carjacking story

A victim of a carjacking in Detroit says just learned the two suspects in her case back on August 17th, are off the street.

While she is relieved, she is still too traumatized to speak on camera however she is still willing to share her story as a warning to others.

"He hit me in the head with a gun before he ripped me out of the car by my neck," she said.

The victim admits she doesn't know her way around Detroit. So after leaving a friend's house on the east side and she pulled over in a neighborhood to use her phone.

With her windows down and the radio on, she says she didn't hear or see two men approach her vehicle.

"(He said) 'I will shoot you, you think I’m f***ing with you?"" she said.

The suspects took off with her vehicle and everything in it.

"My ID, my passport, everything, all my debit cards and credit cards, everything is in that car," she said.

In the meantime, she ran for her life.

"I was barefoot and I ran through people’s yards, and jumped fences," she said.

That was until she got the attention of someone who helped her call the police.



Four days later, SkyFOX was flying above her stolen SUV.

Southfield police spotted the vehicle at Telegraph and I-696 and gave chase onto the Lodge, where that Honda CRV crashed into another car, no one was hurt.

The suspects then ditched the stolen car and tried to run. Two men - a 30-year-old from Detroit and a 31-year-old from Taylor were arrested, and now face charges for the carjacking.

The victim says this experience has taught her to be more aware of her surroundings. And she hopes other women in particular, will take precautions so they don't fall victim to a similar crime.



