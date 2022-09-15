Woman robs Warren Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint

Warren police are searching for a woman who robbed a Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police said the woman walked into the ban on Van Dyke near 13 Mile Road around 11 a.m., pulled out a handgun when she got to the counter, and demanded money. When the employee gave her cash, the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a Black female, last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt, and glasses. The suspect was also wearing a black Carhartt baseball hat with a brown emblem. Police have not yet provided a photo of the woman.

"It is fortunate that nobody was injured during this incident. The Warren Police Department does not tolerate violent crime and will use whatever resources necessary to bring the suspect to justice. If anybody sees this suspect, please contact 911 immediately as she is to be considered armed and dangerous. I am asking anybody with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity to please contact our detectives," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det./Cpl. Lemond at 586-574-4705.